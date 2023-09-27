Mohit Malik's Blood Sugar Level Drops Due To Stress Amid Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shoot: 'I'm Facing Extreme Fatigue'

Television actor Mohit Malik revealed the shocking impact of stress on his health while working on the set of show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'.

The actor, who is portraying the role of Kunal in the popular serial, recently disclosed how his health suffered due to the exhausting demands of his profession. Mohit ordeal came to light when he experienced a drop in his blood sugar level, falling to a concerning 58, indicative of hypoglycemia.

The actor shared, "For two days, my sugar had remained low on the sets. My blood sugar level has reduced to 58, which indicates hypoglycemia. This has happened for the first time in my life, and I experienced it while shooting on the sets."

"I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness, and all those symptoms. I got my blood sugar checked, and then I got to know that my sugar had dropped to 58."

The actor attributed this alarming health scare to the relentless work schedule and the challenging sequences he had been filming recently. "I think I got stressed out because of the hectic long hours shooting the Ganpati sequence, performing Kalipayattu, and some other challenging shoots. My diet was neglected, and so this is an instance of hypoglycemia," Mohit said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)