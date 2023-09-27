 Mohit Malik's Blood Sugar Level Drops Due To Stress Amid Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shoot: 'I'm Facing Extreme Fatigue'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMohit Malik's Blood Sugar Level Drops Due To Stress Amid Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shoot: 'I'm Facing Extreme Fatigue'

Mohit Malik's Blood Sugar Level Drops Due To Stress Amid Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shoot: 'I'm Facing Extreme Fatigue'

Mohit Malik disclosed how his health suffered due to the exhausting demands of his profession

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Television actor Mohit Malik revealed the shocking impact of stress on his health while working on the set of show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'.

The actor, who is portraying the role of Kunal in the popular serial, recently disclosed how his health suffered due to the exhausting demands of his profession. Mohit ordeal came to light when he experienced a drop in his blood sugar level, falling to a concerning 58, indicative of hypoglycemia.

The actor shared, "For two days, my sugar had remained low on the sets. My blood sugar level has reduced to 58, which indicates hypoglycemia. This has happened for the first time in my life, and I experienced it while shooting on the sets."

"I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness, and all those symptoms. I got my blood sugar checked, and then I got to know that my sugar had dropped to 58."

The actor attributed this alarming health scare to the relentless work schedule and the challenging sequences he had been filming recently. "I think I got stressed out because of the hectic long hours shooting the Ganpati sequence, performing Kalipayattu, and some other challenging shoots. My diet was neglected, and so this is an instance of hypoglycemia," Mohit said.

Read Also
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Mohit Malik's wife Addite gifts him swanky car worth Rs 69.90 lakh - pics...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar, RajKummar-Patralekhaa & Others Seek Bappa's Blessings At T-Series Office

Karan Johar, RajKummar-Patralekhaa & Others Seek Bappa's Blessings At T-Series Office

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Reception: BFF Sania Mirza Shares Unseen PHOTO With Newlyweds

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Reception: BFF Sania Mirza Shares Unseen PHOTO With Newlyweds

Mohit Malik's Blood Sugar Level Drops Due To Stress Amid Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shoot: 'I'm Facing...

Mohit Malik's Blood Sugar Level Drops Due To Stress Amid Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shoot: 'I'm Facing...

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri Khan Did NOT Like About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri Khan Did NOT Like About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To 'Spread Love' Amid Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Release: 'No Using Profanities...

Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To 'Spread Love' Amid Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Release: 'No Using Profanities...