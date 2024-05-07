 Dark Matter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
Dark Matter is an adaptation of Blake Crouch's novel of the same name

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

Dark Mattter stars Jennifer Connelly and Joel Edgerton in lead roles. The science fiction series is based on Blake Crouch's novel of the same name. It is set to release on an OTT platform in May, 2024.

Release date and platform of Dark Matter

The series will stream from May 8, 2024. According to reports, the first two episodes are slated to release on Apple TV +. The streaming platform shared a trailer of the series on X and wrote, "There are infinite realities. This is the one where Jason Dessen kidnaps himself. Based on the New York Times bestseller, Dark Matter premieres May 8."

Plot

The story centres around Joel Edgerton, who marries a woman he never dreamed of. He has a beautiful family and is happy until one day he disappears without a trace. When he regains consciousness, he discovers that everything around him has changed and no one recognises him.

Joel visits his home to meet his family, but finds a different woman living there who claims to have lived with him. Confused and unaware of what is happening, Joel seeks answers to his questions.

In the trailer, he meets a man who tells him that he built a box, and behind every door is a version of his life that he could have lived. Joel learns that a different version of himself has stolen his identity and entered his life. Now, he must figure out how to save his family from his own version.

Cast and production 

The series cast includes Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen  Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton, Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen, Jimmi Simpson as Ryan and Alice Braga as Amanda.

The eight-episode series is created by Blake Crouch and produced by Matt Tolmach Productions, Sony Pictures Television and Five Henrys.

