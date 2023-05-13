 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in lime green saree (Watch)
She was seen posing with her brother Siddharth and Parineeti Chopra’s father, Pawan Chopra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement that took place today was a grand affair, and even her cousin sister Ptiyanka Chopra marked her presence on the duo’s special occasion.

While several guests arrived at the event, including friends and families of Raghav-Parineeti, her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the limelight with her gorgeous look.

article-image

Priyanka’s outfit for the engagement

The ‘Citadel’ star looked drop-dead gorgeous in the lime green sarre she wore on the occasion. She was seen posing with her brother Siddharth and Parineeti Chopra’s father, Pawan Chopra.

Have a look at her photos and video here:

article-image

Parineeti-Raghav Engagement

The two got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony, which was attended by the couple's closest friends and family members.

Parineeti opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her special day, while Raghav looked handsome in a Pawan Sharma sherwani. Their outfits were in tandem with the pastel theme of the ceremony.

As per reports, the roka began with a special ardaas to seek the blessings of the Lord for a blissful union and a happy married life ahead.

article-image

