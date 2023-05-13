 FIRST PICS: Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha in Delhi; says 'Everything I prayed for...'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi on Saturday.

The two got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony which was attended by the closest friends and family members of the couple.

Among those who were present at the engagement ceremony and blessed the couple were Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and others.

Parineeti took to her Instagram to share photos of her engagement with Raghav.

"Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" the actress wrote along with a series of mushy pictures with Raghav. The actress also flaunted her solitaire ring in the pictures.

Parineeti opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her special day while Raghav looked handsome in a Pawan Sharma sherwani. Their outfits were in tandem with the pastel theme of the ceremony.

As per reports, the roka began with a special ardaas to seek the blessings of the Lord for a blissful union and a happy married life going ahead.

Parineeti and Raghav's families have known each other for many years now, and the two have reportedly been in a relationship for quite some time.

Both of them seem to have bonded over their similar educational background, as the two have done their majors in economics from the UK. They also have quite many similar likes and dislikes and interests.

The couple had remained tightlipped about their relationship for several months, however, it was in March this year that the two were spotted together for the first time in Mumbai, enjoying a dinner date. Since then, the two have been constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi, and recently, they were even seen enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match at the Mohali stadium.

