Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: From momos to kebabs, check out couple's delicious roka food menu

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday.

The engagement will be an intimate affair and it will be held at the Kapurthala House in Delhi.

Around 150 guests are reported to be a part of the engagement ceremony, and the guest list includes some high-profile names including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Parineeti-Raghav's engagement food menu

And now, we have got our hands on the scrumptious food menu that the couple have chosen for their esteemed guests.

Parineeti is known to be a foodie and being a Delhi lad, Raghav too has a great taste when it comes to food. According to a report in News18, the actress' brothers Sahaj and Shivang, who are food entrepreneurs, have taken up the responsibility of the party menu.

Their company called The Old Delhi is known for its delicious Old Delhi-style kebabs, rolls and other local dishes. They also have a cloud kitchen called Fat Tiger, which specialises in momos and burgers.

The report also stated that celebrity chef Varun Tuli has been given the catering responsibility for the engagement, who has curated a lavish spread with Indian cuisine and a special emphasis on vegan dishes.

Parineeti-Raghav's engagement

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement festivities will reportedly begin at 5 pm. It will include a special prayer to seek the blessings of the Lord and the couple will then exchange rings in front of their friends and family members.

Parineeti has reportedly opted for an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga. On the other hand, Raghav will be seen wearing a sherwani designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva, who is also a well-known fashion designer.

Both Parineeti and Raghav's residences have been decked with lights and flowers for the special day.