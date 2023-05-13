Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Delhi | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas reached Delhi on Saturday morning to be a part of her favourite cousin Parineeti Chopra and her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti and Raghav are set to get engaged on Saturday in a traditional Punjabi roka ceremony in Delhi.

The two will put a ring on each other's finger in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi

On Saturday morning, Parineeti's dearest 'Mimi didi', aka Priyanka, was seen landing at the Delhi airport.

The paparazzi bombarded her with questions as soon as she stepped out of the Delhi airport, but the actress greeted everyone with a namaste and quickly made her way to her car and zoomed off.

PeeCee was seen arriving in Delhi alone, without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actress, who is now also a hands-on mommy, will fly back to the US soon after the engagement ceremony.

Parineeti-Raghav's engagement

On Friday, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who is also Parineeti's aunt, told Pinkvilla that she was extremely happy for the soon-to-be married couple.

Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly get engaged at the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi. They have opted for a pastel theme for the roka, which will begin with a special ardaas (prayer) to seek the blessings of the Divine.

Parineeti has chosen to wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga for a special day and Raghav will reportedly don a Pawan Sharma sherwani.

Parineeti's Mumbai residence and Raghav's Delhi house are all decked up with lights and flowers, and though an intimate one, the engagement is expected to be a grand affair.