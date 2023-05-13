Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: AAP MP's govt house in Delhi decorated with lights, flowers (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi on Saturday.

The couple will put the ring on each other's finger in an intimate roka ceremony, which will be attended by the closest friends and family members of the two.

While the two have remained tightlipped about the engagement ceremony on Saturday, the decorations and festivities at their respective residences have a different story to tell.

Raghav Chadha's govt house decorated in Delhi

Several photos and videos of Raghav Chadha's official government residence in Delhi have surfaced online in which the house can be seen all decked up with beautiful lights and flowers.

Floral rangolis were seen near the house's entrance adorned with tiny lamps. The decor has surely set the mood right for the roka to be held on Saturday.

Parineeti's Mumbai residence too has been decorated with lights and the actress is expected to return to the city next week after the engagement.

Parineeti-Raghav's engagement

Though the roka ceremony will be a close-knit affair, some very high-profile names are expected to be a part of it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly flown down to Delhi from the US to attend her dearest cousin Parineeti's engagement.

On the other hand, Raghav is known to be quite close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and thus, he is expected to attend the festivities too.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti has opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Raghav will be seen wearing a Pawan Sachdeva sherwani.

The engagement is said to have a pastel theme and the ceremony will begin with an ardaas, as per Punjabi rituals.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav's families have known each other for several years, and the two have been dating each other for quite a while now.

However, the cat was out of the bag a couple of months ago when the two were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. A few days later, Parineeti was seen flying to Delhi to spend some quality time with Raghav.

Parineeti and Raghav seem to have bonded over their similar educational backgrounds, as both of them have studied economics from the UK, albeit in different institutes.

Recently, the two were also spotted enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match at the Mohali stadium, and when the spectators called out Parineeti as their "bhabhi", the couple were seen blushing and having a laugh about it later.