The Broken News- Season 2 Review: Vinay Waikul's Series Unveils Media Maze

Title: The Broken News- Season 2

Director: Vinay Waikul

Cast: Sonali Bendre Behl, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Jay Upadhyay, Sukhmani Sadana

Where: Streaming on Zee5

Rating: ***1/2

The second season of The Broken News unfolds with a poignant quote from Mahatma Gandhi, setting the stage for a gripping exploration of media dynamics in Indian society. From its riveting opening scene to its tantalizing promise of a third season, the series navigates through a labyrinth of ethical dilemmas, personal vendettas, and societal corruption, all while holding a mirror to the present-day media landscape.

The season with eight episodes, kicks off with the shocking shooting of Radha Bhargav (Shriya Pilgaonkar), the fiery young editor of Awaaz Bharthi Digital News. As Radha is wheeled into the hospital, the narrative rewinds eight months, delving into the intense media rivalry between Awaaz Bharthi and 24X7 News Channel, led by Amina Quresh (Sonali Bendre) and Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat) respectively. The clash between these two media giants, representing different ideologies but claiming the same commitment to honest journalism, forms the crux of the storyline.

As the series unfolds, it skillfully navigates through complex issues such as news manipulation, the proliferation of fake news, and the erosion of journalistic ethics. From exposing scandals like the Mid-day Meal Scam to shedding light on the dark underbelly of social media trolling, the series offers a thought-provoking commentary on the state of contemporary media and society.

While the initial episodes may feel slow-paced, the narrative gains momentum as it progresses, drawing viewers deeper into its web of intrigue. By the third episode, the series hits its stride, weaving a compelling narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. However, it's by the seventh episode that the narrative takes an unexpected turn, transforming into a gripping murder mystery that keeps viewers guessing as to how the story would unravel.

The series' greatest strengths lie in its impeccable production values and standout performances from its talented cast. Pilgaonkar's act shines brightly, cementing her status as a rising star on Indian television. As Radha Bhargav, the fiery young editor grappling with personal and professional challenges, Pilgaonkar, with raw vulnerability and determination, brings depth and intensity to her character, capturing the audience’s attention from the very word go, she leaves a lasting impression.

From Sonali Bendre's nuanced portrayal of the mature and balanced Amina Qureshi to Jaideep Ahlawat's commanding presence as Dipankar Sanyal, every actor in the series delivers a performance that feels authentic and compelling.

Overall, Vinay Waikul’s direction and Sambit Mishra’s astute writing make The Broken News a riveting exploration of the media landscape in India, brimming with tension, intrigue, and timely social commentary. While it may have its moments of slow pacing, the series ultimately delivers a powerful message that resonates long after the credits roll.