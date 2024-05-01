Heeramandi Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show Is A Formulaic Derivative Of Love, Longing & Liberation

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Waheeda, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan

Where: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: ***1/2

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar emerges as a lavish spectacle in the realm of Indian web series, crafted by the maestro of opulence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. At its helm is the venerable Manisha Koirala as the aging courtesan Mallikajaan, leading a constellation of stars through a cinematic journey that spans the tumultuous years from 1920 to the late 1940s, against the backdrop of Lahore's iconic neighbourhood, Heeramandi. With Bhansali's signature grandeur evident in every frame, the series promises a visual feast akin to his celebrated cinematic ventures.

Set against the canvas of the Indian freedom struggle, Heeramandi aspires to depict the lives of courtesans inhabiting this vibrant enclave. Bhansali's meticulous attention to detail is palpable in the extravagant sets that recreate the essence of Heeramandi with majestic flair. However, despite the grandiosity of its presentation, the series fails to break new ground in its portrayal of courtesan life, adhering to familiar tropes and narratives.

The narrative unfolds over eight episodes, with the initial chapters laying the groundwork for the intricately woven tapestry of characters and relationships that define Heeramandi. While the exposition may feel laborious at times, the series finds its stride with the introduction of Fareedan, portrayed enigmatically by Sonakshi Sinha, injecting a much-needed momentum into the storyline.

As the saga progresses, the focus narrows on the romance between Alamzeb and Tajdar, portrayed with intensity by Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah. Despite moments of narrative confusion, the series delves into themes of passion, sacrifice, and the celebration of love. However, the integration of the freedom struggle feels somewhat contrived within the overarching narrative.

At the heart of the ensemble cast are Manisha Koirala and Sharmin Segal, who deliver compelling performances as Mallikajaan and her daughter Alamzeb, respectively. Taha Shah shines as an earnest lover, adding depth to his character with sincerity and conviction. The supporting cast, including Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farida Jalal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, lend their talents to enriching the fabric of Heeramandi's narrative tapestry.

Visually, the series is a sumptuous feast for the eyes, with each frame meticulously crafted to evoke the ambiance of a bygone era. Yet, amidst the impeccable production values, there lies a sense of artificiality that occasionally detracts from the authenticity of the storytelling, rendering some scenes sterile and synthetic.

The integration of music, though seamless, fails to leave a lasting impression, lacking the catchy melodies and emotional resonance characteristic of Bhansali's cinematic oeuvre. While the series exudes a sense of grandeur befitting its extravagant budget, it ultimately falls short of transcending the confines of its genre, offering a visually stunning yet narratively familiar tale of love and longing amidst the backdrop of historical upheaval.

Overall, this magnum opus despite its visual splendour and earnest performances struggles to transcend the conventions of its genre, offering a narrative that, while engaging, ultimately feels formulaic and predictable.