Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Trailer Shows How 'Mujrewalis' Turn 'Mulkwali' To Fight For India's Freedom (WATCH)

On Tuesday, April 9, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming show. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others alongside Fardeen Khan, father-son duo Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussh.

It offers a spectacular glimpse into the world, every frame is steeped in intrigue, passion, and drama. The trailer shows how 'mujrewalis' turn into 'mulkwali' as they fight for India's freedom.

The trailer was shared by Netflix's official social media account, with the caption, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence ❤️✨Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar ✨"

Check out the trailer:

The trailer takes viewers to the district of Heeramandi, where the one and only Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) rules over a house of courtesans, who fears no one until her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), returns, which leads to tension in the house.

However, further in the trailer, it shows that the city is also turbulant, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule and Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) joining the fight for freedom. Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal) dreams of love with the son of a nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey. In Netflix, we found the ideal partner—- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is slated to premiere on May 1.