Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin's Dreamy Sunset Serenade In Mauritius Is All Things Goals

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most beloved couples in the television industry. The actors, who met while participating in Colors TV's show "Khatron Ke Khiladi," made their relationship official during their time together on Bigg Boss 14. Since then, the couple has been going strong. Jasmin and Aly are often seen spending quality time together, going on vacations with the latter's family, celebrating festivals together, and more.

The couple, who recently went on a vacation with Aly's family, shared stunning glimpses of their time together on social media. From jungle safaris to their exciting adventures, Aly and Jasmin undoubtedly had a fantastic time together on their trip to Mauritius.

Well, giving another glimpse into their exotic vaccation, Aly shared a video of him with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin where in, the actress along with Aly can be seen enjoying a sunset on the cruze as the actress plants a kiss on his cheek. Sharing this video, Aly can be seen praising the sunset along with the song used in this video by him.

The couple had earlier too shared a few glimpses from their trip to Mauritius. Have a look at the posts here:

Aly Goni was recently in the news after he came out in support of friend Krishna Mukherjee when the actress accused the producer of her show of harassment and not clearing her dues.