Watch: Parineeti Chopra spotted on dinner date with Raghav Chadha, brother Shivang

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Photo from Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the rumored lovebirds who have been making waves in the news lately due to their alleged relationship, continue to garb eyeballs.

Their frequent appearances together have only fueled the speculations surrounding their romantic involvement.

Despite the rampant speculation, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the nature of their bond.

However, their recent outing at a popular restaurant has once again caught the attention of curious onlookers.

Notably, Parineeti's brother was also present, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the sighting. A video, generously shared by Manav Manglani, sheds light on the evening's events.

What’s in the video?

In this viral clip, Parineeti, elegantly adorned in a sleek black ensemble, gracefully emerges from the restaurant, her brother in tow. Matching her style, Raghav Chadha can be seen accompanying the duo.

As they exit, they warmly acknowledge the flashing cameras, exchanging smiles with the eager shutterbugs.

Chem out the clip shared by Manav Manglani here:

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the duo is set to embark on a journey towards engagement on the auspicious date of May 13, with the event set to take place in New Delhi. However, no official statement has been released to corroborate this speculation.

Netizens curious about their relationship

The news of their rumored engagement has electrified the online realm, with fervent fans expressing their sheer excitement at the possibility of witnessing the couple's union.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of congratulations and well-wishes for the pair.

A devoted follower aptly noted, "Parineeti seems content in her relationship, regardless of its nature. That's the impression she gives off." Another enthusiastic supporter queried, "When is the wedding? When is the engagement?"

Parineeti Chopra's co-star Harrdy Sandhu had said THIS about her relationship with Raghav Chadha

In a significant development, Harrdy Sandhu, Parineeti's co-star in the film 'Tiranga', provided substantial confirmation of the impending milestones in her life.

Speaking to DNA, Harrdy had expressed his elation, proclaiming, "I am so thrilled that it's finally happening. I wish her all the best." Moreover, he revealed that he personally contacted Parineeti to extend his congratulations, sharing, "Yes, I have called and congratulated her."