Reem Sameer Is A Desi Dream & These Pictures Are A Testament

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 02, 2024
Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra on the 8th of September, 2002, 21 year old Reem Sameer has gone ahead to garner immense love and popularity with her performance in various TV shows.
The actress, who made her acting debut as a child artist at the age of 6, rose to fame with her performance in Zee TV's show Kuch Toh Hai Tujhse Raabta.
Reem, who enjoys a massive following on her Instagram handle has a knack for desi outfits and her Instagram feed is a testament to the same.
From Chikankari suits to Pakistani suits, the actress never fails to mesmerize with her collection of desi outfits.
Not just the outfits, the way Reem accessorizes even a basic white kurta and takes it a notch higher is something the actress should be heaped praises for.
Her pictures also speak volumes about her love for messy loose braids and heavy jhumkas.
While we can never get enough of the actress' desi looks, Reem, who was last seen in Sony LIV's show Raisinghania VS Raisinghania opposite Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi is prepping for something big,a hint of which was dropped by the actress some days ago.