Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu REACTS to Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's engagement: 'I am very happy'

Bollywood actress Parineeeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged after being rumoured about dating for a long time. The ring ceremony will take place in Delhi on May 13.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a dinner date in Mumbai in March 2023.

Madhu Chopra reacts to Parineeti-Raghav's engagement

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has reacted to the engagement for the time. "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings," she reportedly said.

Earlier today, it was reported that Priyanka is also expected to attend the ceremony with her singer-husband Nick Jonas.

Details about the engagement

The engagement will take place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13.

The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals.

Reportedly, 150 people from Parineeti and Raghav's families and close friends have been invited to the engagement.

For their engagement, Raghav will be wearing an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev whereas Parineeti Chopra will wear a dress designed by Manish Malhotra.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.