Will Priyanka Chopra attend cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement in Delhi on May 13?

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The couple will get engaged in the presence of close friends and family members in Delhi on May 13.

Both Parineeti and Raghav have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, however, they are often spotted together post their dates and at airports.

Details of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement

According to media reports, preparations for the intimate function have begun in full swing and Parineeti's Mumbai house has also been lit up ahead of the ceremony.

The engagement is all set to take place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place and it will be a hardcore Punjabi celebration.

The Ishaqzaade actress will wear an 'elegant and classy' outfit by Manish Malhotra for the event and Raghav will reportedly wear a minimalistic achkan by fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. The theme for the engagement is pastel.

Priyanka Chopra expected to attend ceremony

Reportedly, Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra, is also expected to attend the engagement ceremony and she will arrive in the national capital for only a couple of days. However, it is not known if she will attend the function alone or with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Several reports also state that Parineeti and Raghav's wedding announcement is due anytime now.

Neither Parineeti and Raghav, nor their family members, have confirmed the rumoured couple's wedding yet. However, their friends could not contain their excitement and Harrdy Sandhu and an AAP leader had earlier stated that the reports are true.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha love story

Parineeti and Raghav first grabbed eyeballs when they were spotted enjoying lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai.

Later, the actress took off to Delhi, and there, the young politician was seen picking her and dropping her off at the airport.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly bonded over their common educational backgrounds and interests. Their families too have known each other for several years.