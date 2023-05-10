Parineeti Chopra to wear 'elegant and classy' Manish Malhotra outfit for engagement with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra | Instagram

Actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on May 13. Several media reports state that the intimate ceremony will take place in Delhi in the presence of the couple's close friends and family members.

Since the last few weeks, Parineeti has grabbed eyeballs as she was spotted at ace celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai amid reports of her engagement.

All about Parineeti's engagement outfit

While both Parineeti and Raghav have remained tightlipped about their equation, her frequent visits to the designer have a whole different story to tell.

According to media reports, reports the Kesari actress will wear Manish Malhotra outfit for her engagement. The outfit trials have been done and the actress has reportedly asked the designer to keep it 'simple yet elegant' as she is not a fan of heavy work. She wants to keep the look minimalistic and classy.

Several reports also state that Parineeti and Raghav's wedding announcement is due anytime now.

Neither Parineeti and Raghav, nor their family members, have confirmed the rumoured couple's wedding yet. However, their friends could not contain their excitement and Harrdy Sandhu and an AAP leader have stated that the reports are indeed true.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha love story

Parineeti and Raghav first grabbed eyeballs when they were spotted enjoying lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai.

Later, the actress took off to Delhi, and there, the young politician was seen picking her and dropping her off at the airport.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly bonded over their common educational backgrounds and interests. Their families too have known each other for several years.