Raghav Chadha Photos: Rare & unseen pics of Parineeti Chopra's husband-to-be

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023

Actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha

The couple will get engaged on May 13, Saturday, in Delhi

As the two put a ring on each other's finger, let's have a look at some rare and unseen photos of Raghav

From the time when Raghav met King Charles III

Raghav, on his own, enjoys a massive fan following, especially from females

Touted to be one of the "cutest politicians" in the country, Raghav has managed to win the heart of Parineeti

A picture of Raghav from his school days in Delhi

Raghav Chadha with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The cutest selfie of the year award goes to...

Raghav with his mother and beloved pet

When Raghav turned model and walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva

Thanks For Reading!

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: AAP MP's govt house in Delhi decorated with lights,...
Find out More