Raghav Chadha Photos: Rare & unseen pics of Parineeti Chopra's husband-to-be

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha
The couple will get engaged on May 13, Saturday, in Delhi
As the two put a ring on each other's finger, let's have a look at some rare and unseen photos of Raghav
From the time when Raghav met King Charles III
Raghav, on his own, enjoys a massive fan following, especially from females
Touted to be one of the "cutest politicians" in the country, Raghav has managed to win the heart of Parineeti
A picture of Raghav from his school days in Delhi
Raghav Chadha with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The cutest selfie of the year award goes to...
Raghav with his mother and beloved pet
When Raghav turned model and walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva
Thanks For Reading!