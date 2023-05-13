Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Mobile phones of guests collected to respect privacy of couple (WATCH)

Love is in the air as Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and her beloved Raghav Chadha prepare to embark on their journey of eternal togetherness.

The much-anticipated engagement ceremony is set to take place at the opulent Kapurthala House in New Delhi this evening. With an aura of grandeur and intimacy, this celebration promises to be a memorable affair.

In an unexpected twist, Parineeti and Raghav have orchestrated a remarkable demand to safeguard their privacy.

NO Mobile Phones permitted inside the venue

Taking inspiration from the recent nuptials of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the couple has requested that no mobile phones be permitted within the premises of their engagement.

Emphasizing their desire for an uninterrupted celebration, the couple has taken strict measures to ensure that no photos or videos leak onto the ever-watchful social media platforms.

A reliable source disclosed to Filmibeat that the management team entrusted with handling the engagement arrangements has been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing this mobile phone ban.

A viral video from the engagement venue has captured the extraordinary sight of team members willingly surrendering their devices, adhering to the couple's wishes.

Notably, the esteemed guest list boasts the presence of illustrious personalities from the film fraternity, including Priyanka Chopra, the elegant fashion maestro Manish Malhotra, and the distinguished Parag Desai.

The Kapurthala House, adorned with its regal splendor, eagerly awaits the union of two souls as Parineeti and Raghav exchange their vows of love in an intimate ceremony scheduled for 8pm.

The couple's decision to limit attendance to their nearest and dearest signifies their intention to cherish this joyous occasion with utmost sincerity. The sacred bond they are about to form deserves the sanctity of a private affair, away from the prying eyes of the world.

With this in mind, the couple has taken extraordinary measures to protect their treasured moments from unwarranted exposure.

The source further divulged that Parineeti and Raghav ardently wish to unveil their engagement photos in their own time, ensuring that no premature leaks spoil the surprise.

Here's why the No Mobilephone rule has been set

The event management team has been entrusted with the important task of safeguarding the couple's cherished memories until they are ready to share them on their official Instagram handles.

By doing so, they hope to preserve the excitement and anticipation surrounding their special day, ensuring that every moment is captured and shared on their own terms.

As the hours tick away, the world eagerly awaits the breathtaking photographs that will immortalize Parineeti and Raghav's engagement. The couple's fans and well-wishers are urged to exercise patience, respecting their wishes for an exclusive reveal.

When the time is right, Parineeti and Raghav will undoubtedly grace their followers with an enchanting glimpse into their love-filled celebration, officially declaring their commitment on the digital realm.