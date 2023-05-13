Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged amid 150 guests, Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of her outfit

The air is abuzz with excitement as Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha gear up for their engagement ceremony today in the heart of Delhi.

While the couple has managed to keep their relationship under wraps until now, exclusive details of the event have come to light, courtesy of reliable sources.

The enchanting engagement ceremony has been told to start at the exquisite Kapurthala House, commencing at 5:00 pm.

Parineeti-Raghav to exchange rings at 8 pm

As per insiders from the industry, Parineeti and Raghav will exchange rings in a ceremony scheduled for 8:00 pm, followed by an intimate dinner with close family and friends.

The fashion-conscious Parineeti is said to have chosen a stunning ensemble from the renowned designer Manish Malhotra's collection for her special day.

The celebrated fashion maestro himself arrived in Delhi earlier today, adding an extra touch of glamour to the occasion.

150 guests in attendance

As per the sources, the evening festivities will commence with a recitation of the sacred Sukhmani Sahib Paath, followed by Ardaas, a Sikh prayer.

This spiritual prelude will set the stage for the joyous union of Parineeti and Raghav. The guest list comprises approximately 150 names, exclusively comprising near and dear ones who hold a special place in the couple's lives.

Among the distinguished guests expected to grace the event, Parineeti's cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi this morning, garnering attention as she stepped out of the airport.

However, her husband, Nick Jonas, and their adorable pet Malti Marie were not captured by the paparazzi on this occasion.

In addition to Priyanka, political luminaries like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are slated to attend the engagement bash, adding a touch of grandeur to the affair.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared her outfit for the event

Amidst the anticipation, Priyanka Chopra, who has now arrived to be a part of her cousin's joyous celebration, took to Instagram to offer a tantalizing glimpse into her engagement attire.

Sharing an Instagram story, she revealed a photo of a stunning white outfit delivered to her thanking the clothing brand for their exquisite craftsmanship.

Are you waiting for the latest updates from the event? Stay Tuned!