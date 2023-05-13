When Parineeti Chopra said she never wanted to become an actor: What made her change the decision?

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to get engaged to politician Raghav Chadha, made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’. However, she initially had no plans of pursuing an acting career. Yes, you read that right!

Many are not aware of the unexpected turn her life took before she embarked on her acting career. Little did the world know that this spirited young woman had never aspired to become an actor.

Parineeti's initial intention was to join the accounts department at YRF, thanks to her fascination with the production house's workings.

Armed with a triple Honours in business, finance, and economics from the prestigious Manchester Business School, Parineeti had all the makings of a successful corporate professional.

Rani Mukerji's words of encouragement to Parineeti

However, fate had a different plan in store for her. It was her encounter with the legendary actress Rani Mukerji that ignited the fire within Parineeti and reshaped her destiny.

During an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, Parineeti reminisced about the pivotal moment when she accompanied Rani Mukerji on the sets of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. She was a temporary manager for Rani, as her regular manager was occupied elsewhere.

As Parineeti shared, "Everything changed in just one day. I can still recall I was managing Rani Mukerji as a backup manager on the sets of Bigg Boss since her manager was occupied with some other actor.

She told me, “Aren’t you Priyanka’s cousin, why you are not an actor?” I said, “No ma'am, I don’t wish to be an actor stating some reasons.” However, she said you will be a great one if you pursue acting and become an actress.

Rani Mukerji's motivating words struck a chord deep within Parineeti's heart. The very next day, she found herself at casting director Shanoo Sharma's doorstep, courtesy of filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Parineeti at the time.

Her meeting with Shanoo Sharma & signing 3-film deal with YRF

In an audition clip shot by Shanoo Sharma, Parineeti showcased her acting prowess by performing a scene from the iconic film "Jab We Met," originally portrayed by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Eagerly awaiting a response, Parineeti found herself wondering whether Shanoo Sharma had simply stored the audition tape away. She waited anxiously for a month and a half, all the while contemplating her decision to leave her job at YRF and devote herself to honing her acting skills. And then, as if a divine hand had guided her,

Maneesh Sharma called her to the Yash Raj office with an exhilarating announcement. "Congrats, you are gonna sign a three-film deal with YRF," he proclaimed, forever altering the course of Parineeti's life.

On people claiming she was favoured by Maneesh Sharma

Despite her remarkable achievement, naysayers speculated that Parineeti's relationship with Maneesh Sharma played a pivotal role in her success. Refuting these baseless claims,

Parineeti vehemently defended her talent and integrity. "I find it cheap when people say you got the film because you are going out with Maneesh or you are in a relationship with him. For me, he is like Aditya Chopra and I have deep love & respect for both of them.”