Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: What you need to know about the venue, Kapurthala House

As lovebirds actor Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party officiate their relationship today, with their engagement scheduled to be held at the Kapurthala House in the National Capital, here's what you need to know about the venue and its significance.

A 400-year old venue, the Kapurthala house was the former residence of the erstwhile Maharaja of Kapurthala, Paramjit Singh. In 1950, a businessman named Radheshyam Makhanilal Seksaria had purchased the property from the Maharaja for Rs. 1.5 lakh. In 1960, Seksaria demanded the right to possess the House and filed a petition for the same, which was accepted in the Delhi High Court in 1967. During the trial, Seksaria passed away leaving his four children to petition on his behalf. Following arguments for over decades, the High Court eventually dismissed the plea in July 2019, citing that the late Maharaja had lost the right to the resale of the property and the property that stands on Number 3 of Man Singh Road cannot be sold.

The House is now the official residence of the Punjab CM whenever he visits the National Capital on tour. Since, the Punjab State government is ruled by Chadha's Aam Aadmi Party, the reason for the venue being alloted for Chadha's big day stands justified.

Parineeti-Raghav to exchange rings at 8 pm

As per insiders from the industry, Parineeti and Raghav will exchange rings in a ceremony scheduled for 8:00 pm, followed by an intimate dinner with close family and friends.

The fashion-conscious Parineeti is said to have chosen a stunning ensemble from the renowned designer Manish Malhotra's collection for her special day.

The celebrated fashion maestro himself arrived in Delhi earlier today, adding an extra touch of glamour to the occasion.