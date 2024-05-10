'Sad & Ignorant': Hrithik Roshan Slams New 'Destructive' Apple iPad Pro Ad

Hritik Roshan criticised the new Apple ad and called it "ignorant" | Instagram | X

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan slammed a new Apple advertisement and called it 'ignorant'. On Friday (May 10), the Fighter actor took to his Instagram account and called out the company. For those unversed, Apple is facing backlash from netizens as a new ad of iPad Pro shows an industrial press crushing several creative objects to develop an ultra-thin iPad.

Called the 'Crush' advertisement, the now-viral ad features several items like a guitar, a TV set, a piano, camera, books, paint cans, record players, and more, being crushed inside the new iPad Pro.

Read Also THIS Director Felt That Hrithik Roshan Would NEVER Become A Star!

The song titled "All I Ever Need Is You" by Sonny and Cher has been used by the makers as the ad's soundtrack. However, soon after Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the ad on his official social media accounts, netizens called it 'destructive', 'heartbreaking' and a "tech industry's devastation of the cultural sectors.

"The ad did not go down well with Hrithik as well. He wrote on his Instagram story, "How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad." However, he did not name any product or name or tag anyone in his post.

Take a look at his post here

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several Hollywood celebrities have also slammed the company for the ad. Actor Hugh Grant wrote, "The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley." Actor-filmmaker Justine Bateman wrote, "Truly, what is wrong with you?"