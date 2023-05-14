Watch: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha groove to Gal Mitthi Mitthi at engagement bash; video goes viral

Actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi on May 13 in the presence of their family members and friends. The engagement was an intimate-yet-lavish affair with several politicians and B-Town celebs in attendance.

The couple had invited singer Mika Singh to perform at the bash and add Punjabi tadka to the ceremony.

Raghav grooves with fiancé Parineeti

Some videos of the couple grooving with each other as Mika performed are now doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Parineeti and Raghav are seen dancing and vibing to Gal Mitthi Mitthi.

Mika took to his Instagram story to share the video and congratulate the couple. "Bohat sona munda bohat piyaari kudi. Many many congratulation to bro Raghav and dear Parineeti," he captioned the video.

Check out the video here:

Raghav and Parineeti's engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray among others.

After sharing their engagement pictures on social media, the couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house. Their family members also distributed sweets to the media stationed outside the venue.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav's families have known each other for many years now, and the two have been in a relationship for quite some time.

Both of them seem to have bonded over their similar educational background, as the two have done their majors in economics from the UK.

The couple had remained tightlipped about their relationship for several months, however, it was in March 2023 that the two were spotted together for the first time in Mumbai, after their dinner date. Since then, the two have been constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi, and recently, they were even seen enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match at the Mohali stadium.