Did Vivek Agnihotri take a dig at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha? Filmmaker says 'People are getting married just to...'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has said that people are getting married these days just to getting wedding photographs. His tweet came amid actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's engagement.

While Vivek Agnihotri did not name anyone in his tweet, netizens are convinced that it was a dig at Parineeti and Raghav.

Did Vivek Agnihotri take a dig at Parineeti-Raghav?

"People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get ‘destination wedding’ tag for show off”. - a wedding planner told me," he tweeted.

Vivek added, "It’s true I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted."

The filmmaker shared the tweet on Saturday (May 13) night when social media was flooded with pictures and videos from Parineeti and Raghav's intimate engagement ceremony.

Netizens REACT to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet

While some Twitter users agreed, others trolled the filmmaker.

"Totally agree....it started right after virat Anushka wedding but theirs were so natural, authentic, and cultured, not showing off..... but now all they want is just to capture fake moments for social media..... cringe stuff. Normal people are coping them which is even worse," a user commented on his tweet.

"Today's most of the marriages are just show off," another user wrote.

A user commented, "Every small event be it a festival or celebration has became a Bollywood movie set these days in India. The only thing people miss that actors are paid for doing that performance."

Vivek Agnihotri is quite active on Twitter and he often shares his reactions and views on various issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker is currently gearing up for his next titled 'Vaccine War'. He also has 'The Delhi Files' in the pipeline.



