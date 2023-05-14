After Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement, actress’ mother posts a heartwarming note: 'Some reasons in life make you believe…’

Parineeti Chopra, the talented Bollywood actress, recently exchanged engagement vows with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in a private and intimate ceremony held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

The auspicious event was attended by close family members, friends, and esteemed guests, who showered the couple with love and blessings.

As the news of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement spread, it was accompanied by heartfelt messages and expressions of joy.

Parineeti Chopra's mom shares a heartwarming mote

Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra, took to Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day to share a touching note dedicated to her daughter.

Alongside a picture from the couple's roka ceremony, Reena expressed her profound happiness about the union. Check out what she said:

Cousin Priyanka Chopra's congratulates the couple

Parineeti's cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also joined in the celebration and expressed her excitement for the couple. Priyanka shared several family pictures on Instagram, featuring herself, Parineeti, Raghav, and her brother Siddharth Chopra.

In one of the pictures, she captured the essence of the engagement ceremony, expressing her anticipation for the forthcoming wedding. She joyfully wrote, "Congrats Tisha & Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you guys and the families. It was fun to catch up with the fam."

Parineeti and Raghav's journey of love has deep roots that go back several years. They initially crossed paths while studying at the prestigious London School of Economics, where a strong friendship blossomed.

However, it was on the sets of the film Chamkila last year that their relationship took a romantic turn. Parineeti, who was shooting in Punjab at the time, received a visit from Raghav, who had gone to meet her as a friend.

Fate had other plans, as their connection grew stronger, leading them to embark on a beautiful journey of love and companionship.