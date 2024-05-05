Travis Kelce Makes Solo Appearance At Kentucky Derby Amidst Break Up Rumours With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce |

American football player Travis Kelce lands in Kentucky for Derby weekend in Washington, US without Taylor Swift, amidst their separation rumours. According to Page Six, after the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, he was spotted enjoying his offseason at the 150th Kentucky Derby.

The 34-year-old wore a striking white suit and dark fedora, attending the event without his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Kelce was seen partying with former NBA player Chandler Parsons at the Ice House on Friday night. They attended the Revel at the Races concert organized by Sports Illustrated to watch the Chainsmokers perform.

Following the Chainsmokers' performance, Kelce caught up with Pall and even appeared in a photo shared on Pall's Instagram story.

In 2023, the duo began their relationship in the summer and confirmed their romance publicly in September. However, Swift remained a dedicated supporter of Kelce, attending games and even sharing a celebratory Super Bowl kiss with him in February. Kelce reciprocated the same by making several appearances during Swift's Eras Tour, showing his support for her career.

Now there have been speculations whether the well-known couple would attend the 150th annual horse race or opt for the Miami Grand Prix in Florida this weekend, it would be interesting for fans to know if their ideal couple are still together or not!