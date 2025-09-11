‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?

X: Ashneer Grover / Salman Khan

We all know that Salman Khana and Ashneer Grover don’t share a great rapport, and now, it looks like the latter took a dig at the Bigg Boss 19 host. Ashneer is currently hosting the reality show Rise & Fall, and recently in an interview while talking about reality shows, he stated that there’s a big show hosted by a superstar, and that reality show is more about him than the contestants. However, he didn’t mention Salman’s name or Bigg Boss in the interview.

While talking to Showsha, Ashneer said, "Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately, or unfortunately, in India we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar. And therefore, it’s become more about him than the contestants right. But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain woh to contestant lage hue hain."

“The balance of power has to go back to contestants and the content that come out of contestants. Rather than it being hijacked by someone you know who comes over weekend,” he added.

Ashneer Grover On His Visit To Bigg Boss Set

During Bigg Boss season 18, Ashneer had come on one of the Weekend Ka Vaars. Salman had schooled the businessman for speaking against him and talking about his remuneration. However, after the episode was telecast, Ashneer had penned a long note about Bigg Boss and Salman.

I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE:



- Salman is a great host & actor

- Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

- I’ve always praised Salman for his… pic.twitter.com/HH0iOzzZY3 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2024

He had tweeted, “I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE: - Salman is a great host & actor - Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss - I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever - My deal numbers are always correct (bank / auditor verified) - Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people) - The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier ;) Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan . Keep rocking! (sic).”