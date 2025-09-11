 ‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?

‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?

Rise And Fall host Ashneer Grover, in an interview, spoke about a big reality show that is hosted by a superstar. He stated that the show is more about the star than the contestants in it. He said, "Fortunately, or unfortunately, in India we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar. And therefore, it’s become more about him than the contestants right."

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
X: Ashneer Grover / Salman Khan

We all know that Salman Khana and Ashneer Grover don’t share a great rapport, and now, it looks like the latter took a dig at the Bigg Boss 19 host. Ashneer is currently hosting the reality show Rise & Fall, and recently in an interview while talking about reality shows, he stated that there’s a big show hosted by a superstar, and that reality show is more about him than the contestants. However, he didn’t mention Salman’s name or Bigg Boss in the interview.

While talking to Showsha, Ashneer said, "Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately, or unfortunately, in India we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar. And therefore, it’s become more about him than the contestants right. But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain woh to contestant lage hue hain."

“The balance of power has to go back to contestants and the content that come out of contestants. Rather than it being hijacked by someone you know who comes over weekend,” he added.

Read Also
'Kuch Bhi Headlines Bana Do...' Ashneer Grover Claims He Is The Victim In Gensol, BluSmart Fiasco
article-image

Ashneer Grover On His Visit To Bigg Boss Set

FPJ Shorts
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?
Mumbai Real Estate News: Ex-HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar Buys ₹52.49 Crore Apartment At Worli's Prestige Nautilus
Mumbai Real Estate News: Ex-HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar Buys ₹52.49 Crore Apartment At Worli's Prestige Nautilus
BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership
BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership
Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For 10 Years
Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For 10 Years

During Bigg Boss season 18, Ashneer had come on one of the Weekend Ka Vaars. Salman had schooled the businessman for speaking against him and talking about his remuneration. However, after the episode was telecast, Ashneer had penned a long note about Bigg Boss and Salman.

Read Also
Rise And Fall FULL Contestants List: Dhanashree Verma, Pawan Singh & Others Participate In Ashneer...
article-image

He had tweeted, “I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE: - Salman is a great host & actor - Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss - I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever - My deal numbers are always correct (bank / auditor verified) - Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people) - The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier ;) Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan . Keep rocking! (sic).”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karisma Kapoor Focusing On Her Work Amid Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30000 Crore Estate Legal Battle: Report

Karisma Kapoor Focusing On Her Work Amid Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30000 Crore Estate Legal Battle: Report

‘I Have Been In Pain…’: Ragini MMS Actress Karishma Sharma Jumps Out Of A Moving Mumbai Local...

‘I Have Been In Pain…’: Ragini MMS Actress Karishma Sharma Jumps Out Of A Moving Mumbai Local...

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Report: Japanese Animated Action Film Expected To Take...

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Report: Japanese Animated Action Film Expected To Take...

Jugnuma (The Fable) Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome In A Tale That Portrays...

Jugnuma (The Fable) Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome In A Tale That Portrays...

‘I Must Have Done A Lot Of Good Karmas…’: Kartik Aaryan’s Deaf & Mute Fan Travels From...

‘I Must Have Done A Lot Of Good Karmas…’: Kartik Aaryan’s Deaf & Mute Fan Travels From...