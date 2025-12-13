 Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRicky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'

Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calling it a 'spy thriller done right' with 'top-notch' performances. However, taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, he slammed critics, saying, "People criticising the film probably prefer movies with a sexy Pakistani ISI agent dancing in a bikini to Besharam Rang."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej recently praised Ranveer Singh's newly released film Dhurandhar, calling it a 'spy thriller done right' and lauding the performances as 'top-notch.' However, while applauding Dhurandhar, Ricky also slammed those criticising the film, taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2023 film Pathaan.

He remarked that those criticising Dhurandhar prefer movies featuring a Pakistani ISI agent dancing in a bikini to Besharam Rang, referring to Padukone's song from the film.

Read Also
Ricky Kej Takes A Dig At Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol's Iconic DDLJ Train Scene, Offers Logical Take: 'She...
article-image

Ricky Kej Takes Dig At Pathaan

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) Ricky taking a jib at Pathaan stated, "P.S: The tiny few who are criticizing the movie have probably not watched it. It shows things as they are, gruesome or otherwise, no sugar coating. It is certified adult, so you will be stupid if you take your children. People criticizing the film probably prefer movies with a sexy female Pakistani ISI agent dancing in a bikini to Besharam Rang... That is cinema according to them."

FPJ Shorts
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'
Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'

Ricky Kej Praises Dhurandhar

"Was travelling non-stop, took a short break to watch #Dhurandhar.. and WOW! Indian cinema coming of age. The 3.5 hour run-time goes by in a flash, with us asking for more! The performances, edit, dialogues, all absolutely top notch. Incredible music by @shashwatology

He added, "A spy thriller done correctly. Technically brilliant.. every department has excelled. A big, hearty congratulations to the genius captain of the ship @AdityaDharFilms, now he has proven to be the best.. and incapable of anything less than brilliance. (I had the pleasure of meeting him once in 2001!)"

Read Also
Did Akshaye Khanna Express 'Gratitude' After Receiving Praise For His Role As Rehman Dakait In...
article-image

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar wrapped up its first week with a bumper performance, earning Rs 207.25 crore. With an India gross of Rs 287.75 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 85 crore, the film’s total worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 372.75 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent...

Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent...

'He Was The School Crush': Politician Reveals Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Was Her Schoolmate

'He Was The School Crush': Politician Reveals Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Was Her Schoolmate

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal's First Acting Project Is Out; Her Fans Love It, But Netizens Say,...

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal's First Acting Project Is Out; Her Fans Love It, But Netizens Say,...

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Lionel Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch...

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Lionel Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch...

'Every Actor & Every Department Gave More Than 100%': Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To...

'Every Actor & Every Department Gave More Than 100%': Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To...