Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej recently praised Ranveer Singh's newly released film Dhurandhar, calling it a 'spy thriller done right' and lauding the performances as 'top-notch.' However, while applauding Dhurandhar, Ricky also slammed those criticising the film, taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2023 film Pathaan.

He remarked that those criticising Dhurandhar prefer movies featuring a Pakistani ISI agent dancing in a bikini to Besharam Rang, referring to Padukone's song from the film.

Ricky Kej Takes Dig At Pathaan

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) Ricky taking a jib at Pathaan stated, "P.S: The tiny few who are criticizing the movie have probably not watched it. It shows things as they are, gruesome or otherwise, no sugar coating. It is certified adult, so you will be stupid if you take your children. People criticizing the film probably prefer movies with a sexy female Pakistani ISI agent dancing in a bikini to Besharam Rang... That is cinema according to them."

Ricky Kej Praises Dhurandhar

"Was travelling non-stop, took a short break to watch #Dhurandhar.. and WOW! Indian cinema coming of age. The 3.5 hour run-time goes by in a flash, with us asking for more! The performances, edit, dialogues, all absolutely top notch. Incredible music by @shashwatology

He added, "A spy thriller done correctly. Technically brilliant.. every department has excelled. A big, hearty congratulations to the genius captain of the ship @AdityaDharFilms, now he has proven to be the best.. and incapable of anything less than brilliance. (I had the pleasure of meeting him once in 2001!)"

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar wrapped up its first week with a bumper performance, earning Rs 207.25 crore. With an India gross of Rs 287.75 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 85 crore, the film’s total worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 372.75 crore.