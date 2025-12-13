Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala

Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath, who starred in the 2019 Kerala State Film Award–winning film Chola, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, passed away on Thursday, December 11 at the age of 30. He was found dead in his bedroom at his home in Kerala.

Akhil Vishwanath Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala

According to Manorama Online, his mother, Geetha, discovered him hanging inside the house while she was getting ready to leave for work. His sudden demise has left his family and the local community in shock, as he was considered a rising talent.

The report further stated that Akhil was working as a mechanic at a mobile phone shop in Kottali, though he had reportedly stopped going to work for some time.

His father, Vishwanathan of Chunkal Chencherivalappil, is currently undergoing treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident. Three months ago, Akhil's father, an autorickshaw driver, was badly injured when a car hit his scooter, leaving him bedridden.

Celebs Pen Emotional Tribute

Film worker Manoj Kumar, who wrote, "What have you done, Akhil?"

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s wrote on Facebook, "The news that Akhil committed suicide is heartbreaking. He came to cinema from the pit of poverty. A single movie called Chola was enough for him to step in Malayalam cinema as an actor. It just didn't happen. After that movie was confined, the future hopes of many people including that young man who proved their talent through that movie were in darkness."

He added, "I can't believe Akhil committed suicide. Knows that he was preparing to act in a movie soon. that was to start recently. Feeling sad Akhil. I don't know what was the cause of this untimely death. But those who have darkened the futures of men, including you, have a part in your blood. May your soul rest in peace. May your smile full of love touch me again."

While his Chola co-star Joju George expressed his grief, saying, “Rest In Peace Akhil."