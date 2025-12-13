'He Was The School Crush': Politician Reveals Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Was Her Schoolmate

Akshaye Khanna | Photo Via YouTube

Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town because of his amazing performance in Dhurandhar. West Bengal politician Saira Shah Halim recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was her schoolmate. She posted an old picture of Akshaye and revealed how he was during school days.

Saira wrote, "Lawrence School Lovedale Ooty's original Heartbreak Kid. Perhaps I haven't shared this before, but Akshaye Khanna was a couple of years senior to us at Lawrence School Lovedale where I was a boarder along with my brother Major Mohommed Ali Shah. Back in the hallowed, halls of Lawrence School Lovedale, there was a lot of excitement one day,the buzz was that Vinod Khanna's son is joining in class 11th and we were intrigued about who or what he looked like. For the next two years we saw him every day, while passing us by, or by walking up and down the campus, one bumped into him as one came out of the tuck shop etc etc and boy he was the school crush! period (sic)."

She further wrote, "Akshaye wasn't the boisterous captain of the football team; he was the quiet storm. He was reticent and a brooder and the only drama he caused was in the hearts of his school mates. Akshaye was a man of mystery. One who never attended school socials, was never a part of big groups,he just needed to quietly exist while sipping tea in the lawns or taking a solitary walk in the school campus. Despite never being a 'ladies man' in the traditional sense, he was the most popular senior on campus. "

Saira Shah Halim Reveals Vinod Khanna & Akshaye's Stepmom Used To Visit Him

Vinod Khanna was married to Geetanjali Khanna, and they were blessed with two kids, Akshaye and Rahul. But in 1985, the two got divorced. Saira revealed that the late veteran actor used to visit Akshaye in school with his second wife, Kavita.

She further wrote, "Much later I wasn't surprised he went on and joined films, some films clicked, some didn't in all of this one thing remained static-he was low key and mysterious throughout, just the way he is now. Glad he is getting his due recognition (sic)."

Akshaye Khanna's Performance In Dhurandhar

Everyone is praising Akshaye's performance in Dhurandhar a lot. In a multi-starrer, the actor has surely stolen the show.