From 'Never Imagined We'd End Like This' To 'Ask Me What I Learned', Here Are Top 10 Relatable Taylor Swift Breakup Lyrics

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 19, 2024
"And you call me up again just to break me like a promise, So cruel in the name of being honest" -All Too Well
Instagram | Taylor Swift
"I guess you never know, never know, And if you wanted me, you really should've showed, And if you never bleed, you're never gonna grow" -the 1
"Don't treat me like Some situation that needs to be handled, I'm fine with my spine And my tears, and my beers and my candles" -Closure
"And i can see us twisted in bedsheets, August sipped away like a bottle of wine, Cause you were never mine" -August
"And I guess we fell apart in the usual way, And the story's got dust on every page, But sometimes I wonder how you think about it now, And I see your face in every crowd" -Holy ground
"And I stare at the phone, he still hasn't called' And then you feel so low you can't feel nothing at all' And you flashback to when he said, Forever and always" -Forever & Always
"I never thought we'd have last kiss, Never imagined we'd end like this, Your name, forever the name on my lips" -Last Kiss
"It only feels this raw right now, Lost in the labyrinth of my mind, Break up, break free, break through, break down" -Labyrinth
"Ask me what I learned from all those years, Ask me what I earned from all those tears, Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here" -Karma
"You know there's many different ways that you can kill the one you love, The slowest way is never loving them enough" -High Infidelity
