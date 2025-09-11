‘I Have Been In Pain…’: Ragini MMS Actress Karishma Sharma Jumps Out Of A Moving Mumbai Local Train; Gets Injured

Instagram: Karishma Sharma

Actress Karishma Sharma, known for her performances in Ragini MMS Returns, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ujda Chaman, and Hum, met with an accident on Wednesday. The actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. Karishma, on her Instagram story, shared a note in which she revealed that she was travelling to Churchgate in a Mumbai local train, and she jumped out of the train while it was moving. The actress was rushed to the hospital.

Karishma in her note wrote, “Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded, the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off- and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head (sic).”

She further wrote, “I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I'm covered in bruises. The doctors advised did a MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe. I've been in pain since yesterday, but I'm staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love - it means a lot (sic).”

A friend of Karishma also shared a picture of the actress from the hospital and wrote, “Can't believe this happened.. my friend fell from the train, and she doesn't remember anything. We found her on the floor and rushed her here. Doctors are still figuring things out-please keep her in your prayers. Get well soon babe (sic).” Check out the post below…

Well, Karishma's accident is a lesson for one and all that when a train starts moving, no one should try to either board it or jump out of it.

We at The Free Press Journal pray for the speedy recovery of the actress.