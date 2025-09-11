 'Mumbai Should Not Be Called Bombay Or Bambai': MNS Warns Kapil Sharma, Threatens Agitation If Practice Continues On Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Mumbai Should Not Be Called Bombay Or Bambai': MNS Warns Kapil Sharma, Threatens Agitation If Practice Continues On Show

'Mumbai Should Not Be Called Bombay Or Bambai': MNS Warns Kapil Sharma, Threatens Agitation If Practice Continues On Show

Ameya Khopkar stated that even though the city was officially renamed Mumbai nearly 30 years ago, the old term is still commonly used in Bollywood, TV shows, and films. He reminded that Mumbai was officially recognised by the Maharashtra government in 1995 and the central government in 1996, even before cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata adopted their present names

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday (September 11) issued a stern warning to comedian-actor Kapil Sharma for repeatedly allowing the use of the term "Bombay" or "Bambai", instead of Mumbai, on his popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The party threatened to launch a strong agitation if the practice is not stopped.

Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS' film wing, addressed reporters in Mumbai to deliver the warning.

According to ANI, Khopkar stated, "The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil's show, since long we have seen that the city is always referred to as Bombay or Bambai. We oppose this. It’s not an objection, it’s anger. The name of this city is Mumbai. If you can address other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, why insult our city?"

Read Also
MNS' Ameya Khopkar Threatens Those Supporting Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan's Bollywood Film Abir...
article-image

Talking about Kapil's connection to the city, Khopkar added, "You (Kapil) have been working in Mumbai for so many years… Mumbai has been your karmabhoomi. The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don’t insult this city, don’t insult the people of Mumbai… I am warning Kapil Sharma."

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Sends Special Relief Train With 400 Tonnes Of Aid, ₹10 Crore Support To Punjab, Chhattisgarh
Gujarat Sends Special Relief Train With 400 Tonnes Of Aid, ₹10 Crore Support To Punjab, Chhattisgarh
Telangana Civic Apathy: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Falls Into Manhole Near Hyderabad; Dramatic Video Surfaces
Telangana Civic Apathy: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Falls Into Manhole Near Hyderabad; Dramatic Video Surfaces
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 1,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 1,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

He further urged the actor-comedian to take corrective steps, saying, "I request you that if this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake… Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. If this does not happen, then the MNS will launch a strong agitation."

When asked whether this stance was politically motivated ahead of local body polls, Khopkar dismissed the suggestion. "We have been agitating on this issue for the past many years. Keep elections aside, the name of this city is Mumbai. You will have to say Mumbai. And those who do not call it so, will have to face our anger," he said.

To support his claim, Khopkar shared a clip on X from The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring actors and siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. In the video, Huma can be heard referring to Mumbai as Bombay while narrating her experience of moving from Delhi and receiving support from her brother.

Alongside the video, Khopkar wrote in Marathi that even though the city was officially renamed Mumbai nearly 30 years ago, the old term is still commonly used in Bollywood, TV shows, and films. He reminded that Mumbai was officially recognised by the Maharashtra government in 1995 and the central government in 1996, even before cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata adopted their present names.

Read Also
MNS leader Ameya Khopkar slams Maharashtra theatre owners for sidelining Marathi films for Pathaan,...
article-image

Kapil currently hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is streamed on Netflix every weekend. Its third season premiered on June 21. It also features Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mumbai Should Not Be Called Bombay Or Bambai': MNS Warns Kapil Sharma, Threatens Agitation If...

'Mumbai Should Not Be Called Bombay Or Bambai': MNS Warns Kapil Sharma, Threatens Agitation If...

Materialists OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans & Pedro Pascal's...

Materialists OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans & Pedro Pascal's...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Big Relief As Delhi Court Protects Her Personality Rights

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Big Relief As Delhi Court Protects Her Personality Rights

'Downfall Is Real': Swara Bhasker Trolled For Pati Patni Aur Panga Participation After Hookstep...

'Downfall Is Real': Swara Bhasker Trolled For Pati Patni Aur Panga Participation After Hookstep...

Rise & Fall Contestant Nayandeep Rakshit Opens Up About Being Trolled for His Sexual Identity: 'I Am...

Rise & Fall Contestant Nayandeep Rakshit Opens Up About Being Trolled for His Sexual Identity: 'I Am...