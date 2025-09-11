 Karisma Kapoor Focusing On Her Work Amid Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30000 Crore Estate Legal Battle: Report
Karisma Kapoor Focusing On Her Work Amid Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30000 Crore Estate Legal Battle: Report

Karisma Kapoor has been making it to the headlines because of the legal battle revolving around her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs. 30000 crore estate. However, reportedly, the actress is not letting the legal issue impact her career, and she is focusing on her work. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has been making it to the headlines because of the legal battle revolving around her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs. 30000 crore estate. Her kids, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached the Delhi High Court for their share in the property, and they have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, of changing their father’s will. While Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, she is representing her kids in the court. However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the actress is focusing on her word amid this legal battle.

A source told the portal, “At the moment, Karisma is in Mumbai and totally focused on her work. She is not letting the controversy surrounding her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's estate impact her professional life.”

“Karisma is fulfilling her professional commitment as usual. She is shooting for several projects. She was recently seen in Super Dancer Chapter 5 as a special guest, and even travelled for an event. And she intends to continue to do that. Because the show must go on,” the source added.

article-image

Sunjay Kapur Death

Sunjay Kapur passed away in June this year after he had a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. Karisma was Sunjay's second wife. He was earlier married to Nandita Mahtani, but they got divorced in 2000. In 2003, he tied the knot with Karisma, but the two parted ways in 2016. Later, in 2017, the businessman got married to Priya Sachdev.

article-image

Karisma Kapoor Upcoming Projects

Karisma was last seen in Murder Mubarak which was premiered on Netflix. The actress has a web series titled Brown lined up, but the release date of the show is not yet announced. While she has been away from the big screens, the actress is very active when it comes to featuring in advertisements. We are sure fans of Karisma are looking forward to watch her on the big screens soon.

