"The Scale Of Son Of Sardaar 2 Was Beyond My Dreams," Reveals Roshni Walia

Roshni Walia |

Roshni Walia, best known for her role in Son of Sardaar 2, started acting when she was just 8 years old. While most kids were still figuring out what they liked, Roshni already knew she wanted to act. Since then, she has worked hard and stayed focused on her goal. She doesn’t pick roles for fame or money, but only when the story and character feel right to her. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Roshni talks about her journey, her love for acting, and how she continues to grow in the film and television industry. Excerpts:

Q. You began acting at just 8 years old—how did that happen?

A. I am from Prayagraj, and when we came to Bombay on a road trip, it was almost instinctive to want to see this world that everyone dreams about. I think anybody who comes to Bombay wants a glimpse of Bollywood—it’s that magical. My mom and I went for an audition, not with the thought that I’d actually get it, but just to experience it once. I still remember looking around at all the kids who had already done so much work and feeling like there was no chance for me. But destiny had something else planned. The very day I was leaving, I received the call that I had been selected, and since then, my journey has been completely different. What started as wanting to see a glimpse of this world turned into becoming a part of it. And today, I can only say it was meant to be—God has truly led the way for me.

A still from Son Of Sardaar 2 |

Q. Over the years, how have you managed to stay focused and consistent in such a competitive industry?

A. I feel some people are born with a certain calling—it’s written for them, what they want to do and what they will eventually do. For me, acting has always felt like that. Even when I started so young, I never saw it as just work; it became a part of who I am. Over the years, of course, there have been challenges, but staying consistent comes naturally when you know that this is what you’re meant to do. And I know I’m meant to do this, and that faith keeps me steady. And when you have that kind of connection with your art, you don’t look at it through the lens of competition. Why would you? This is my work, that is your work—we’re all bringing our own stories to life. There’s space for everyone, and when you trust your own journey, you let everything else flow.

Q. You’ve often chosen roles with depth over glamour—what guides your script selection?

A. For me, the goal has always been to become a good actor, not just a familiar face. That’s what guides my choices. I want scripts that challenge me, that allow me to experiment and explore, and roles that people can truly connect with—when a story makes me grow not only as an actor but also as a person.This is why, even when I was very young, I made a conscious effort to do different kinds of roles in different shows. If you look closely at my work, you’ll notice every character has been very different from the other. That variety has shaped me, and it still inspires me to keep choosing stories that feel meaningful. Of course, there will be times when I may take up something and later feel I could’ve done it differently—but that’s part of the journey. You have to keep experimenting, keep exploring, because that’s how you discover what truly works and what pushes your craft forward.

Q. How do you balance professional pressure with personal growth, especially after growing up in front of the camera?

A. I honestly love this pressure because it has shaped my life most beautifully. I wouldn’t want it any other way. God, the universe, this industry—and especially Mumbai—have been so kind to me. I feel blessed to have been independent from such a young age and to be able to support my family, take initiative, and contribute whenever I could. That is a gift. For me, there’s no pressure in that sense—only gratitude. Everyone is dealing with their own struggles in life, and when I look at mine, I only see how good it has been. I love every bit of this journey, and I’m thankful for it every single day.

Q. What was it like working on Son of Sardaar 2 alongside stars like Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur?

A. Son of Sardaar 2 has been such a blessing in my journey. Ajay sir is just wow—his aura, his presence, the way he carries himself, it’s truly inspiring. Sharing the screen with him is an experience I’ll always hold close. And Mrunal Di… she’s family now. She’s honestly like a sister to me, and I feel so blessed to have her in my life. Beyond being such a brilliant actor, she’s such a warm, genuine soul, and working with her was pure joy.

Q. How did this film challenge or excite you differently from your previous roles?

A. For me, just doing a film of this scale feels like a dream come true. Working with such experienced and incredible people is exciting in itself. But what really made it different from my earlier work is the process. When I was younger, I did a lot of daily shows, and television teaches you discipline like nothing else—you’re constantly shooting because the episode has to air the very next day. You give your best, but the scope to really sit with a character and experiment becomes limited because of the pace. With films, it’s very different. I’ve learned to take time, to breathe, to really go into the depths of a character. Playing Saba was a joy because she was such a layered girl—clear about what she wanted, longing for a life different from her family, yet at the same time, so cute and endearing.

Q. Having worked in both television and film, which space do you feel lets you express yourself more freely?

A. Both television and film have their own beauty, and I honestly can’t compare them because each has shaped me in different ways. Television gave me my foundation—it taught me discipline, hard work, and consistency at a very young age. Advertisements also played a significant role in shaping me, as that’s where I first learned what it meant to be an actor. Film, on the other hand, gives you the time and space to explore a character in depth, to experiment, and to live that role more fully. But at the end of the day, whether it’s TV, film, or ads, my job is the same: to perform and to give my best. Every medium is just a different environment, but the passion and the craft remain one.

Q. Are there any other upcoming projects you’re excited about and would like to share with us?

A. Not as of now. For now, I’m just grateful for everything that’s unfolding and excited for what the future holds.