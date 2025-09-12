Heer Express Review: Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani's Film Is A Promising & Fun-Filled Ride

Cast: Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra and others

Director: Umesh Shukla

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Heer Express begins with a refreshing introduction to its heroine, Heer Walia, played by debutante Divita Juneja. Living with her uncles (Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover) in Punjab, Heer is not just your regular girl-next-door. She runs a dhaba, cooks like a pro, fixes cars, and even rides horses with ease. Soon, life offers her a bigger stage when she gets the chance to run an Indian restaurant in London. This sets the foundation for her journey of love, challenges, and self-discovery.

Heer Express Review

The film starts off light-hearted, sprinkled with humour and romance. London becomes the backdrop where Heer meets Rohan Ahuja (Prit Kamani), who is instantly smitten by her charm. Their budding relationship, filled with cute and breezy moments, keeps the first half engaging. However, things take a dramatic turn when Heer learns a shocking truth about the restaurant owner, portrayed by Ashutosh Rana. Add to that professional struggles and cultural adjustments, and Heer is suddenly thrown into a whirlpool of conflicts.

The second half is far more serious, diving into family values, emotional dilemmas, and personal battles. While the storyline is heartwarming and packed with emotions, it also becomes predictable at points.

The themes of resilience, the importance of family support, and the idea of not giving up are evident, but the script could have been tighter to maintain momentum.

Heer Express Review: Actors' Performance

Divita shines in her debut. She is effortlessly natural and balances Heer’s strength and vulnerability in equal measure. Despite sharing screen space with seasoned actors, she never looks out of place. Her performance suggests a bright future in Bollywood.

Prit is earnest and convincing as Rohan. He complements Divita well, and together they share an easy on-screen chemistry. His ability to switch between emotions - romantic, happy, or intense - is commendable. His dancing skills also add energy to the lighter moments.

Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover provide much-needed comic relief. Their quirky timing ensures that the film doesn’t get too heavy, especially in its first half. Ashutosh Rana, as always, delivers a commanding presence, adding gravitas to the London track. The supporting cast does its job effectively, ensuring the film never feels hollow.

Heer Express Review: Music

The background score works well, particularly because of its Punjabi beats that suit the cultural essence of Heer’s journey. It enhances both emotional and dramatic moments. However, the songs are a mixed bag. While peppy dance numbers in the first half bring liveliness, none of the tracks are memorable enough to stay with the audience after the film ends. The soundtrack, though functional, lacks that one chartbuster to lift the film’s recall value.

Heer Express Review: Final Verdict

Heer Express is a warm, feel-good entertainer that celebrates resilience, love, and family. It has its share of flaws - predictability being the biggest - but it also has heart. Divita's impressive debut and Prit's sincerity keep the film engaging, while veterans like Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover ensure there are laughs along the way.

At just over two hours, the film offers a fair mix of romance, drama, and comedy. It could have benefited from sharper writing and stronger music, but as a whole, it remains watchable.