Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Japanese Animated Action Film

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Poster

The Japanese animated action movie Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has hit the big screens today (September 12, 2025). Without much promotions in India, the film has created a fantastic pre-release buzz. Many people across the globe have watched the movie, and they can't stop praising it.

An overexcited netizen tweeted, "#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle Best Movie of the year I’ll give it a 9999999999999 out of 1000000000000 and it’s just part one #DemonSlayer is the best graphic and the story so good (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "OMFG!!!! THE NEW DEMON SLAYER MOVIE WAS ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING!!!!!! UFOTABLE COULD NOT HAVE ANIMATED THIS MORE PERFECTLY!!!!! (sic)." One more netizen posted, "I repeat, Demon Slayer is the greatest anime ever made. Now we have to wait till 2027 for the next installment (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle Best Movie of the year I’ll give it a 9999999999999 out of 1000000000000 and it’s just part one #DemonSlayer is the best graphic and the story so good — Carlos Gomez (@cgzx) September 12, 2025

OMFG!!!! THE NEW DEMON SLAYER MOVIE WAS ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING!!!!!! UFOTABLE COULD NOT HAVE ANIMATED THIS MORE PERFECTLY!!!!! #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle #DemonSlayer — Playmaker08 🇵🇪🇺🇸🇵🇸⚽️⭐️⭐️ (@playmaker9208) September 12, 2025

#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle was pretty great! But definitely make sure yall A. WATCH THE DAMN ANIME! Don’t walk into it blind! Or B. Watch a recap video if you’ve seen the anime already. You’re gonna need a refresher. — Masked Wrestler Liger 0 (@Lyonknight24X) September 12, 2025

The movie was epic, I finally understood the appeal of Demons Slayer.#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle #kimetsunoyaiba pic.twitter.com/jPeVYmpzrn — 🐙DJTako🇲🇽 Hanekawa supremacy 🐈‍⬛ (@DJTakozawa) September 12, 2025

I repeat, Demon Slayer is the greatest anime ever made. Now we have to wait till 2027 for the next installment 😩. #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle — The Kaizer (@dakpemien) September 12, 2025

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office in India. The advance booking of the film was fantastic, and it is expected that on its first day, the Japanese animated action movie might earn around Rs. 20 crore.

As the reviews and the word of mouth are positive, we can expect Demon Slayer Infinity Castle to take a huge jump at the box office over the weekend. So, the first weekend collection can be around Rs. 60-70 crore which is a fantastic number.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is all set to give the Hindi releases a tough competition at the box office.

It looks like animated films are surely attracting the audience. A few weeks ago, Mahavatar Narsimha was released, and it became a blockbuster at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs. Rs. 248.36 crore