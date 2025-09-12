TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Gets Bail In Alleged Rape Case

X: Ashish Kapoor

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, known for his performance in shows like Saraswatichandra, Dekha Ek Khwaab, and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, was arrested on September 3, 2025, after a woman accused him of rape during a house party in Delhi last month. According to ANI, on Friday, September 10, 2025, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court granted bail to Ashish, but the actor has to follow certain conditions.

While granting the bail, the Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh said, "Thus, in view of the aforesaid observations and discussions, the facts and circumstances that have been brought to the notice of the court in view of the documents/ CCTV footages, in particular that the accused is not required for the purpose of investigation any more, being permanent resident of Delhi and his clean antecedents, I find merits in the bail application and the same is accordingly allowed."

Read Also TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune After Woman Alleges Rape At Delhi House Party

Lapses In The Investigation

The police had asked for five days of PC remand for Ashish, but they were allowed only four days by the Judicial Magistrate First Class Central District. However, he was produced before in the court in just three days.

The court pointed out that there were lapses in the investigation. It said, "Despite having been taken on PC remand, no sincere efforts were made to recover the mobile phone. No searches, as per law, were carried out. There is nothing on record that the accused did not cooperate in the investigations."

Conditions For Ashish Kapoor

While Ashish has been granted bail, he reportedly has to follow certain conditions. The actor has been asked to sign a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh. He has to always keep his mobile phone active with location service on.

Ashish has not yet given any official statement about the case.