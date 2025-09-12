Chinese Actor Yu Menglong, Known For Eternal Love, Dies At 37 After Falling From Building In Beijing

Chinese actor Yu Menglong, best known for shows like Eternal Love, Go Princess Go, and Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, passed away on Thursday, September 11, after falling from a building in Beijing, China. The news was first shared by a paparazzo, who later deleted the post.

Chinese Actor Yu Menglon Dies After Falling From Building

According to him, Yu had been having a meal with 5–6 friends at a friend’s home on September 9. In the early hours of Thursday, around 2 AM, Yu went to sleep in his bedroom and locked the door from inside. When his friends were leaving and couldn’t find him at 6 AM, they searched downstairs and discovered his body. The paparazzo also mentioned that a neighbor walking their dog saw the incident and called the police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another post, now deleted, read, "I got a tip this morning saying Yu Menglong has passed away after falling off a building in Beijing. When I went to the neighbourhood where the incident occurred, I saw that the window on the 5th floor of the building was broken, just like what the tip said. After that, I interviewed a staff member in the neighbourhood, and they confirmed the person who passed away after falling off a building was indeed male star Yu Menglong. The incident happened at 5 am on the 11th. Yu Menglong fell off from the 5th floor and died instantly after hitting the concrete floor."

Yu Menglong's Agency Confirms Death

The actor’s agency later confirmed his death on Weibo. According to Koreaboo, which cited the agency’s statement, said, "With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong,"