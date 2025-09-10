Love In Vietnam Review: A Heartwarming Romantic Film With A Plot Twist That Will Leave You Shocked

Love In Vietnam Review

Director: Rahhat Shah Kazmi

Cast: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Khả Ngân

Where To Watch: In Theatre

Rating: 3.5 stars

Love In Vietnam Review: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and Khả Ngân starrer Love In Vietnam created a good pre-release buzz because of its impressive trailer and songs. The movie has hit the big screens today (September 12, 2025), so is it worth your time and money? Read on to know that…

The film revolves around Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari), who is from Punjab, and dreams of becoming a singer. However, his uncle (Raj Babbar) sends him to Vietnam to do a course in agriculture. Manav is accompanied by his childhood friend Simi (Avneet Kaur), who loves him a lot. Along with his friends and Simi, Manav visits a gallery in Vietnam, and there, a painting of a girl grabs his attention. He feels that the girl in the painting reminds him of his mother, who is no more. Manav starts looking for the girl, and they finally meet. Manav and Linh (Khả Ngân) fall in love, but for his sister’s wedding, he comes back to Punjab. After coming to Punjab, he tries to contact Linh, but she doesn’t pick up his calls, and she vanishes. Now, Manav goes back to Vietnam to search for Linh. So, will he be able to find Linh? Where has Linh vanished? To know the answers to these questions, you need to watch the movie.

Love In Vietnam is an adaptation of the novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, and Rahhat Shah Kazmi and Kritika Rampal have written the screenplay of the film, and Kazmi has directed it. The first half of the movie is filled with a lot of beautiful romantic moments that will touch the right chords of your heart. It has been shot wonderfully, and after watching this film, you will surely feel like visiting Vietnam. Also, what we love about Love In Vietnam is that it comes to point quickly, and doesn’t waste time in the buildup.

While the first half has all the lovey-dovey moments, in the second half, the movie takes a dramatic turn. But it still impresses us as the screenplay and the narration keep us hooked to the screens. Also, the plot twist in the climax will leave you shocked. Of course, while watching the movie, you will try to guess what happened with Linh, but when the suspense is revealed, it is something that you didn’t expect.

Love In Vietnam Review – Actors’ Performances

Shantanu Maheshwari as Manav will steal your hearts. The movie is a treat for his female fans. He has performed wonderfully! Vietnamese actress Khả Ngân is looking gorgeous in the film, and her performance also leaves a strong mark. Avneet Kaur impresses us with her Punjabi Kudi act.

Talking about supporting actors like Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Farida Jalal, Mir Sarwar, and Saqib Ayub, all of them are good in their respective roles. However, we wish Farida Jalal had a bigger role.

Love In Vietnam Review – Music

The songs of Love In Vietnam are beautiful. Fakira and Burrah Burrah will surely make it to your playlist.

Love In Vietnam Review – FPJ Verdict

Overall, after Saiyaara, here’s one more love story that you should watch it theatres. Love In Vietnam is a beautiful romantic movie with a plot twist that you never imagined.