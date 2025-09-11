 ‘I Must Have Done A Lot Of Good Karmas…’: Kartik Aaryan’s Deaf & Mute Fan Travels From Varasani To Meet Him; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note – Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan on Thursday took to Instagram to share a video in which he was seen meeting a deaf and mute fan who travelled from Varanasi to meet him. The actor captioned the video as, "I must have done a lot of good karmas to receive such pure love and affection. Thank you for traveling all the way from Varanasi just to make my day and make me feel so special."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors of this generation. He has a huge fan following, and recently, a fan did something special for him. A deaf and mute fan of the actor travelled from Varanasi to Mumbai to meet Kartik, and the actor took to Instagram to share a video of the fan and also penned a heartfelt note.

Kartik wrote, “You couldn’t speak, but I could hear all your feelings through your priceless expressions. You couldn’t hear, but I’m sure you could feel all my love towards you.”

He further wrote, “I must have done a lot of good karmas to receive such pure love and affection. Thank you for traveling all the way from Varanasi just to make my day and make me feel so special 🥹♥️ Always grateful.”

Fans Of Kartik Aaryan React To The Video

Fans of Kartik are very happy with his gesture. A fan commented on the video, “This is what you've earned Kartik 💝. So many years of hardwork and fanboying on Bollywood and now you have your own fanboys with the sweetest gestures towards you (sic).”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Aise hi Apko FANMADE superstar thodi kehte hai humare or apke beech ka rishta anmol or atoot hai or hamesha Aisa rahega (sic).” One more netizen commented, This video is so pure heart touching Literally🥹🥹❤️made us emotional (sic).” Check out the comments below…

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

Talking about Kartik’s films, the actor has Anurag Basu’s next, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Naagzailla lined up. While the film with Anurag Basu is scheduled to release this year, reportedly it has been postponed.

Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will hit the big screens in February next year, and Naagzilla is slated to release in August 2026.

