Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Report: Japanese Animated Action Film Expected To Take The Box Office By Storm

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Poster

It looks like animated movies are something that the audience is looking forward to experiencing on the big screens. A few weeks ago, Mahavatar Narsimha received a fantastic response at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs. 248.36 crore. Now, one more animated film is all set to take the box office by storm. We are talking about Japanese animated action film, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, which is slated to release on September 12, 2025.

According to Sacnilk, the advance booking of the film has been excellent. The movie has till now collected around Rs. 12 crore gross on day one, and for its first weekend it has minted over Rs. 25 crore gross.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is slated to release tomorrow, so by the end of the day, we can expect that for its first day, the pre-sales will be of around Rs. 15 crore gross which is an amazing number. We can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 20-25 crore on Friday.

While there are no big releases in Hindi this week, it looks like Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is going to rule at the box office in India. If the reviews and word of mouth are good, then we won’t be surprised if during its first weekend, the film will mint around Rs. 80-90 crore. So, let’s wait and watch.

The international releases have been grabbing the attention of Indian audiences. Last week, while there were two major releases like Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, it was The Conjuring: Last Rites that did well at the box office. The Hollywood horror film has collected Rs. 64.25 crore in six days.