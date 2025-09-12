 'Just To Get Little Attention...': Akanksha Puri SLAMS Bebika Dhurve For Claiming Abhishek Malhan Pulled Her Sleeve On Bigg Boss OTT 2
Akanksha Puri slammed Bebika Dhurve over her shocking allegations against Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. Bebika claimed he dragged female contestants into the pool and pulled her sleeves down, laughing instead of apologising. Defending Malhan, Akanksha wrote, "It's so sad to see someone putting such a dirty allegation… Abhishek is one of the nicest and most respectful guys I know!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Actress Akanksha Puri hit back at her co-contestant Bebika Dhurve after Bebika made shocking allegations against Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. Bebika claimed that Malhan often tried to create viral content during their time in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, so clips from the show could trend on social media. She alleged that once he had dragged female contestants by their hands and pushed them into the pool.

In her case, while wearing a red bodycon mini dress, Malhan allegedly pulled her sleeves down in front of 200 cameras, laughing instead of apologizing. She also called out Elvish Yadav, who was present but chose not to intervene.

Akanksha Puri Slams Bebika Dhurve's Allegations Against Abhishek Malhan

Akanksha slammed Bebika's claims and came to Malhan's defence. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Madam, humara season bahut pehle he khatam ho gaya hai... It's been years... High time you come out of it!! Ab toh bus karo. It's so sad to see someone putting such a dirty allegation on someone like Abhishek just to get a little attention and some engagement on social media."

While defending Malhan, she added, "Abhishek is one of the nicest and most respectful guys I know!! More power in Abhishek. Lots of love."

Abhishek Malhan is yet to react to Bebika's claims.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was won by Elvish Yadav, making history as the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show, while Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up.

