Jasmine Bhasin STUMBLES On Ramp During Fashion Show In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

On Sunday, May 5, popular television actress Jasmine Bhasin turned a showstopper at Bombay Fashion Week's fashion show with her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni.

During her solo walk, Jasmine seemed to have struggled with her long skirt as she stumbled on the ramp; however, she managed to handle it with grace.

Check out the video:

Jasmin often makes headlines for her romance with Aly. They have been in a serious relationship for several years now. Their friendship blossomed into love during Bigg Boss 14.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for the wedding, Aly recently told Instant Bollywood, “Jasmine is ready. Main bhi ready hoon, but baat yeh hai ki, I believe shayad ab jaldi hi sunoge (I am also ready, and you might soon get to hear the news),” he said. Further, he added, “Anything can happen."

On the work front, Jasmine was last seen in the Punjabi film, Warning 2, also starring Gippy Grewal in the lead. Aly Goni, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is set to return to television with Laughter Chef, a new reality show on Colors.