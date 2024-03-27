'Chala Nahi Ja Raha Fir Bhi...': Jasmin Bhasin Trolled For Wearing 'Uncomfortable' Fishtail Gown At Mumbai Event

Actress Jasmin Bhasin attended a gala event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening and she was seen wearing a dramatic fishtail gown on the red carpet. However, she the actress was seen evidently struggling to walk wearing the gown and managing it, and was trolled by the netizens for 'uncomfortable fashion'.

A video of Jasmin attending the event has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen getting out of the car and a member from her team helped her to fix the extravagant twirl of the gown. The actress was further seen lifting her gown and walking down the red carpet clearly finding it difficult to walk freely.

She was seen taking baby steps as she posed for the paps and she even smiled awkwardly as her team member constantly held her trail and kept fixing it.

Jasmin was trolled for wearing the outfit in which she struggled to walk. "Kitna preshan ho rhi h fir bhi fashion ko nhi chodegi," a user wrote, while another commented, "Chala nhi jaara fir bhi kapde bakwas pehne hai".

"Yeh bhai kaisa fashion hai ki chal bhi nahi skta banda," a user wrote.

A couple of days ago, Jasmin was spotted at the annual iftar party of Baba Siddique, and she was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni. Netizens lauded their chemistry and gushed about how good the two of them looked together as they as they posed for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in the 2022 film Honeymoon. She will feature next in the Punjabi film, Carry On Jattiye, among other projects.