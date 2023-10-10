Jasmin Bhasin Hospitalised Due To Stomach Infection; Actress Shares Photo

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin has been hospitalised due to stomach infection. The 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actress took to her official social media account to share a photo from the hospital.

On Instagram, Jasmin shared a photo in which she is seen taking IV fluids in the hospital. However, the actress did not reveal her face. Along with the picture, Jasmin did not share any more details and only wrote, "Stomach infection."

Check out Jasmin's Instagram story here:

On Monday (October 9), actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill also revealed that she has been hospitalised after an infection. She also said she is fine now and is on the road to recovery.

In a video shot from her hospital bed, Shehnaaz is heard saying, "Time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nahi thi. Mujhe infection ho gaya tha. Maine sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhe food infection."

Meanwhile, Jasmin is quite active on social media and regularly shares videos and photos to keeps her fans entertained. She often makes headlines for her loved-up moments and PDA with actor-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Jasmin and Aly met during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. They fell in love with each other in 2021 after appearing in Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Vaanam. She became a household name after she appeared in the Hindi daily soap Tashan-e-Ishq. Jasmin has also been a part of other shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, Funhit Mein Jaari and others.

