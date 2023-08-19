Aly Goni Gets Injured While Shooting A Romantic Scene With Jasmin Bhasin, Visuals Surface

One of the most loved couples in the small screen industry, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, are currently busy with the shoot of their upcoming music video, 'Saawan Aa Gaya'. However, recently, a mishap occurred on the sets of the project, and Aly was left injured while shooting a scene with Jasmin.

Aly and Jasmin were shooting for the romantic rain song at a hillside location when the mishap occurred.

Both Aly and Jasmin are yet to comment on the incident.

Aly gets injured during shoot

Several photos and videos of Aly and Jasmin from the sets of 'Saawan Aa Gaya' have gone viral on the internet.

In one of the videos, Aly can be seen writhing in pain while covering his eye with a piece of cloth. An evidently worried Jasmin can be seen consoling him and inquiring about his injury.

Other members of the crew can also be seen tending to Aly's injury. As per reports, the shoot of the song remained suspended for quite some time owing to the mishap.

About Aly and Jasmin

Jasmin and Aly first met each other during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018, and rumours of sparks flying between the two went viral in the tinsel town.

The duo maintained that they were "best friends" until they participated in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, wherein they officially confirmed their relationship. On the show, Aly was even seen getting a panic attack when Jasmin was evicted from the house.

The two have been going strong post stepping out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, and they have starred in several music videos ever since. The two have also met each other's families and are seen spending most of their time with each other.