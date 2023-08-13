Jasmin Bhasin Says She Was 'Locked' In Airport Bus While Returning From Delhi, Shares Ordeal: 'I Am Regretting...'

Jasmin Bhasin | File photo

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin has shared her harrowing flight experience after getting stuck in the airport bus while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The actress took to her official Instagram account to share her ordeal.

Jasmin said she booked 10 pm flight from Delhi to Mumbai, however, she was stuck at the airport for over an hour.

Frustrated with the service of the airlines, Jasmin shared a picture from the airport bus and wrote, "It's 11 pm and we are locked in a bus."

"Guys never book Delhi to Mumbai @indigo.6e 10 pm flight. I booked for the first time and I am regretting and how," she wrote and added, "It's 11 pm and we are locked in a bus in which they made us sit at 10:30 pm."

Take a look at Jasmin's Instagram stories here:

Jasmin is quite active on social media and regularly shares videos in photos to keeps her fans entertained. She often makes headlines for her loved-up moments and PDA with actor-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Jasmin and Aly met during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. They fell in love with each other in 2021 after appearing in Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Vaanam. She became a household name after she appeared in the Hindi daily soap Tashan-e-Ishq. Jasmin has also been a part of other shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, Funhit Mein Jaari and others.

