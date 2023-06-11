Jasmin Bhasin Mercilessly TROLLED For Wearing Burqa, Netizens Say 'Aly Goni Tumko Hijab Pehna Diya’

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin recently caught attention but for all the wrong reasons. It all started when she posted a glimpse of her Abu Dhabi vacation on social media, expressing how she felt at peace at the mosque.

Jasmin shared the post with good intentions but her move wasn’t well received by the Internet. Netizens were quick to find a reason for criticism. As soon as she shared the post, she received hateful comments and was mercilessly trolled by the netizens.

JASMIN BHASIN SHARES A VIDEO IN BURQA

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jasmin shared a reel from the mosque, where she was seen wearing a burqa. Her caption reads: “In a garden of paradise.”

Though the video looked adorable and was loved by her fans, several users too to the comment section to criticise the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. One user wrote, “Naya pyar Naya shokh ki muslim ban jao Jasmin shame on u.”

Another user commented, “Akhir Aly goni tumko hijab phna hi diya ....tum bhi ab ab aane wale samay me humme fridge me hi milogi bahen.”

A third user said, “Laga diya na kalank.”

Talking about her look, Jasmin wore a muted gree-coloured abaya & looked fanciful. The actress was seen glowing with soft and minimal makeup. She complemented her look with a handbag and golden heels. The video had an amazing vocal of Sunidhi Chauhan’s song.

WAITED 3 YEARS FOR ALY?

Jasmin Bhasin has often admitted to having feelings for Aly Goni first. She had once said to Bollywood Bubble that she started liking him and waited for him for almost 3 years. However, she always made sure not to force her feelings and emotions on him.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin is all set to appear in a Punjabi movie titled ‘Honeymoon’.