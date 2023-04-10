Jasmin Bhasin reveals, 'You can be talented and beautiful, but if you don't have the right attitude, you won’t survive in the industry'

Jasmin Bhasin | Pic: Instagram/jasminbhasin2806

Jasmin Bhasin’s latest OTT project Jab We Matched (streaming on Amazon miniTV) has created a lot of buzz. The actress, who has done TV shows such as Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, Bigg Boss 14, and the Punjabi film Honeymoon (2022) and Tamil film Vaanam (2011), is now making her presence felt in the new medium. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an interaction. Excerpts:

How was your experience of working in Jab We Matched?

It was fun making the project and I am very happy to be part of Amazon. Honeymoon came on Netflix and now, Jab We Matched came on Amazon. I am satisfied with the way I’m slowly progressing on OTT and looking forward to doing more projects in the space. In fact, I would love to do some intense genres because those are the platforms where you can do some serious scripts and roles, something performance-oriented, which will push you out of your comfort zone. It will also challenge and surprise those who assume that I am just a sweet, pretty girl. I want to do characters, where I’m doing something completely opposite than the way I look.

Content is the king but what matters is the choices. Do you agree?

It is because of social media and app business, everybody sitting in their homes have become so smart that they know how to create content. They know how and what shot is taken. When people become so smart, you will have to focus on content. To survive these times, you need to have stories which directly touch them and make an impact. So definitely, when you have such smart audiences to deal with content, choices matter.

Your reputation as a professional actor precedes you. Industry insiders vouch for your honesty, dedication, the way you conduct yourself and your work ethics. What do you have to say about this?

(Smiles) I will take it as a compliment. But yes, because I’ve always believed that hard work and discipline are the only two ways with which you can create your destiny, I have always done it. I believe in giving my 100 per cent, but sometimes this works the other way too because then, I also expect that kind of discipline from people I’ve worked with, and touchwood, I’ve always met such people. So, I always want to stay like this.

What is your secret for surviving so long in this competitive industry and being so successful?

You can be talented and beautiful, but if you do not have the right attitude, you won’t survive in the industry for long. I’ve survived this long and I’m still looking at the brighter side of things and bigger projects. So, I believe in it and I would always want everybody who looks up to me, who has seen my journey to do the same. I always tell them no matter how difficult their time is, they must give their best, be their best version, stay disciplined, and be professional, hardworking and focused to achieve their goals.

What advice would you like to give aspiring actors?

Even if things don’t go as planned, you at least know that you have given your best. Those are the results of your hard work. I believe in the same. Being the best version of ourselves is important.